Trump speaks 'at 5th grade level' in his speeches, new study suggests

Political speeches are ramping up as the US prepares for the election on 5 November, with a host of different styles and tactics being used.

Studies have shown that as the literacy rates in a county decline, voter participation also tends to decrease, and therefore understanding readability is crucial for candidates and voters alike. This means that the readability and how well political messages are communicated and received are key.

New research from Originality.ai has analysed both Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris' level of reading age – and Trump's reading age may, or may not, shock you.

Results revealed that the majority of Trump's speeches in 2024 fell between a 5th and 6th-grade reading level. His more recent speeches reached as high as 8th grade level.

While this might seem like a negative, it actually indicates that the speeches are designed to be easily understood by a broad audience, especially given that the average American reading age is a 6th-grade reading age. This ensures that as many Republicans or undecided voters can comprehend the points that he is making.

Through the use of straightforward language and simple sentences, Trump has made his speeches suitable and understandable for the younger audiences meaning he will reach larger volumes of people.



Meanwhile, Harris scored between 6th and 9th grade scores, with several of her speeches reflecting a higher complexity, especially during the start of her campaign. This higher readability would likely mean longer sentences and more advanced vocabulary, which would require a higher reading comprehension from the audience.

It should come as no surprise that Harris’s readability has recently significantly dropped since announcing her run for president in July 2024, ensuring her message is heard and understood by as many Americans as possible.

