As one infamous story to come out of North Korea goes, Kim Jong-Il once claimed he scored 11 holes-in-one during his very first round of golf, which would have made him the best player ever in the history of the game.

It would have been a remarkable achievement for the dictator if it wasn’t totally bogus of course.

Now, some suspicious social media users are accusing Donald Trump of his very own Jong-Il-esque shenanigans after he claimed to hit a hole-in-one while presenting almost no evidence for it.

It's no secret that Trump loves his golf. He loves it so much, in fact, that he spent a total of 307 days - nearly a whole year - on the course during his presidency.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He recently played with Tim Swain – a candidate for the South Carolina House of Representatives – as well as four-time major winner Ernie Els, and pro golfers Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes out in Florida and claimed to have pulled off the rarest feat in the game.

Swain posted a picture of them together with the caption “Trump just made a hole-in-one!”, while a video of Trump finding a ball in the hole and claiming the achievement was also posted online.

However, people online have claimed that without video evidence of the shot actually going in the hole there’s no categorical proof – and it’s led Trump to post a statement describing exactly how it supposedly happened.

As he’s banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, he released a message on his own website, saying: “Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100 per cent true.

Trump is adamant that he made the hole-in-one Donald Trump

“While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one.”

He added: “It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.”

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't. Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts.”

Convinced? The internet is still unsure…

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.