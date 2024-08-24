Donald Trump set to appear at an awards gala for the January 6 Capitol rioters

Donald Trump has been invited to speak at a "J6 Awards Gala" for the MAGA community at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

More than 1,230 people were charged with federal crimes after the January 6 2021 riot outside the US Capitol. Approximately 730 people pleaded guilty, and a further 170 have been convicted on at least one charge.

Hosted by pro-Trump non-profit The America Project, the J6 Awards Gala has invited Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Anthony Raimondi as guest speakers – though, it's unclear whether they've officially RSVP'd.

Tickets start from a staggering $1,500, with VIP tickets reaching $2,500. There are also VIP table options at an eye-watering $30,000 and $50,000. They're also asking people for donations and sponsorships.

The event is set to include a raffle to win a plaque for J6 Prison Choir's song 'Justice For All'. The choir is made up of people serving prison sentences for the Capitol riot.

According to the event's description, funds raised "will provide much-needed assistance to the January 6th defendants who continue to face significant challenges."

It also states the gala will give people the chance to "gather to pay tribute not only to these individuals but to all J6 defendants who have shown incredible courage and sacrifice."



Despite being advertised as an "awards gala," there is no indication of what type of awards will be given out.

A promotional video shared to X/Twitter shows snippets of Trump's previous comments towards the January 6 rioters.

"There have never been people treated more horrifically than J6 hostages," he said, before describing them as "hostages".

"I call them hostages, some people call them prisoners," he added.

Indy100 reached out to Donald Trump's representative for comment

