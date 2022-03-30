A resurfaced letter from former president Donald Trump to Kim Jong-un has people wondering how we were able to avoid a nuclear war (at least until now).

The letter, which dates back to 2018, was sent when Trump adversely reacted to comments made by Kim following the joint army exercises between the US and South Korea.

He then decided to cancel the planned summit between the two sides.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump wrote.

But not too long after, he threw in a jab about America's nuclear abilities: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

Following the renewed tensions between the US and North Korea after the country conducted its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile test last week, the letter, which has surfaced on Reddit, has people thinking about the strange take on diplomacy.

"I can totally see Trump being like, 'but that part about our nukes being more massive and powerful than theirs... I want that in there' to whoever wrote this," one wrote.

"The bit where he said that Kim talks about his nuclear arsenal, but the US arsenal is so massive and powerful that Trump prays it never has to be used. That seems like such a Trump thing to say. Also true, but still," another added.

"You can say whatever you want about Trump, but the man was a grade-A s**t talker," wrote a third.

Someone else, who poked fun at the letter, added: "Why does this read like a breakup letter."

Less than a month after the letter was sent out, the summit did take place, with Trump and Kim heading over to Singapore to hold chats. This resulted in a joint statement agreeing to more security guarantees and peaceful co-operation between both nations. And in February 2019, Trump and Kim held a second summit in Vietnam.

A year after the Singapore summit, Trump became the first sitting US president to arrive on North Korean soil when he travelled to the demilitarised zone that separates North and South Korea.

Despite this, the advancements in relations haven't carried on, with Kim vowing to increase his military capability.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Trump told people that he still communicates with the North Korean leader.

