People have been scratching their heads over this seemingly satirical MAGA fashion show, which featured Donald Trump-inspired fashion, branded makeup, and performances. Spoiler alert: It was not satire.

With Fashion Weeks gearing up for their prestigious shows across the world, a small town in central Long Island put their own political spin on things.

On Tuesday night (17 September), The America First Warehouse in Ronkonkoma put on a world-first show hailed the America First Patriotic Fashion Showcase.

Around 200 guests were said to be in attendance with displays of sequined red, white and blues with captions such as "Fight, Fight, Fight" and gowns sprawled with "2024 America's Comeback".

There was even a MAGA beauty collection, with red lipsticks in the shade of Trump's MAGA hat.

"Some women are too afraid to wear their MAGA hats or their shirts, but they can always wear the red," the founder of MAGA Red Beauty said, describing it as a "lipstick with a purpose".

Footage from the night soon surfaced on X/Twitter, with one writing "I thought this MAGA fashion show was satire," with a laughing emoji.

Another post showed a glimpse into the performances of the night, with the performer yelling: "You ready to make America great again!"

"Did you guys know that the MAGA warehouse here on Long Island had a fashion show? Look how excited the crowd was," the tweet read, as the text overlay humoured: "We've [Kamala Harris supporters] got Taylor Swift, they have this..."

Many more flocked to the platform with their takes: "This amount of cringe should be banned."

Another hilariously rounded it up as: "This is not America first, it’s America worst."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.