There is now apparent photographic evidence that former president Donald Trump may have flushed notes down the toilet while in the White House, according to Axios and reporter Maggie Haberman.

Earlier this year, Haberman revealed that several White House staffers claimed toilets would become clogged with crumbled up notes supposedly written by Trump while he served as president. It's something Trump has vigorously denied.

But now, Haberman appears to have provided photographic evidence to support her claims.

On Monday, Haberman and Axios reporter Mike Allen published two photos apparently taken by White House staffers who found the supposed notes in toilets.

One photo contains a note at the bottom of a toilet bowl from the White House with the word "qualified" written on it.

Another, a photo of a note with the words "Rodgers" and "Stefanik" seemingly written on it sitting in a toilet bowl from a trip Trump took overseas.

The report from Haberman comes ahead of her new book Confidence Manwhich "chronicles his life and its meaning from his rise in New York City to his tortured post-presidency."



Haberman is a New York Times senior political reporter who has spent years following Trump from his business endeavors to his presidency.

The flushing-notes-down-a-toilet story is part of Haberman's new book. She told Axios that this method of 'discarding documents' was "not widely known within the West Wing, but some aides were aware of this habit, which he engaged in repeatedly"

Trump has come under fire recently for allegedly violating the Presidential Records Act.

In January, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) recovered 15 boxes of information from Trump's presidency that he took with him to Mar-a-Lago rather than hand over to the National Archives.

Trump has denied flushing any notes down the toilet.

When the report first emerged in February, Trump called it "categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book".

The denial was reiterated today.

