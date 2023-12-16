No, Donald Trump didn't blame Joe Biden for Panera Lemonade

You may have seen some photos of former President Donald Trump insisting Joe Biden is responsible for Panera's lemonade that has been blamed for the death of two.

And while it doesn't seem out of the ordinary for Trump to make such a bizarre accusation, he never said it.

A tweet from writer Keaton Patti showed photos of Trump on the campaign trail, seemingly on a screen, with the accompanying captions reading: "Everything is bad under Biden. Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die.

"The lemonade didn't kill you when I was President. It was tasty and fun to drink. We loved the lemonade, didn't we?"

The final caption reads: "When life hands you lemons, Joe Biden kills you with them."





The tweet with a community note to fact-check and inform users that Trump didn't actually say what the captions read. Twitter/Keaton Patti

Patti posted four photos of the alleged comments made by Trump and wrote: "I knew he'd get to the Panera lemonade at some point."

Panera has been hit with two lawsuits over deaths from customers drinking their Charged Lemonade.

The first lawsuit, filed in September 2022 after student Sarah Katz died from drinking it, argued that Panera failed to warn consumers about its ingredients, which include the stimulant guarana extract. Katz had a pre-existing heart condition.

The most recent death occurred on Oct. 9, after Dennis Brown suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on his way home. Brown had high blood pressure and did not consume energy drinks because of this.

Patti's tweet has over 104,000 likes, and a community note was only added 11 hours ago (as of writing) to let users know the photos are digitally altered.

According to Forbes, the images have been taken from Trump's recent speech in Coralville, Iowa, but the speech transcript shows Trump never said anything about lemonade.

But the altered images have been shared by numerous accounts, so we don't blame you if you thought it was real. After all, it wouldn't be the strangest sentence to come out of Trump's mouth.

