Former President Donald Trump has a “secret video” for his supporters - but they to pay $50 to see it.

Josh Marshall, the founder of the independent news organisation Talking Points Memo, took to his Twitter to share a screenshot image of the email he received that spoke on the video.

“$50 to unlock the secret video,” he captioned a post on Tuesday (19 July).

The email from Trump’s team began the message with “friend” while also noting that the former commander-in-chief “released a SECRET VIDEO that he recorded for you.”

There was also a hyperlink to the video in which people can follow and donate $50 to unlock” the secret video message.

People took to the comments of the post to share their sentiments. Many jokingly compared the email to a scam.

One wrote: “One of the few times an email can be real and a scam all at the same time…”

“The grift goes on and on,” another added.

“THIS BOY GOT ALL KINDS OF CONS!” a third wrote, while a fourth focusing on the profit added: “Imagine 500,000 people donating $50 to open a stupid video ?”

Journalist Aaron Rupar also jumped into the conversation, appearing to give Trump some advice.

“He should just start an OnlyFans,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, while releasing a statement he wrote following the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump, he seemed to provide a link to donate to his political campaign in an email to supporters.

The message included a screenshot of the statement, which was shared on his social media platform Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana,” he wrote.

Screenshots of this email were shared on the internet, which showed the message that was followed by a very large red button that reads “donate to save America.”





