A delivery driver has offered "free financial advice" to his TikTok followers, with claims he picks up his own food order and gets paid in the process.

In the viral clip that's racked up almost a quarter of a million views, Simon Fraser (@simonfraser_) explained his unique "life hack".

He said he lives above the restaurant and has a DashPass, allowing DoorDash users unlimited free deliveries on orders over $12.

Fraser's clever trick consists of ordering food from the joint before quickly logging into his DoorDash work portal to accept the job.

He then walks downstairs to collect his order – and gets paid.

"And then I give myself a big tip," Fraser joked in the TikTok video.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@simonfraser_ Free financial advice





The advice certainly caused a divide in the comments, with some calling it genius.

In a comment that received almost 2,000 likes, one TikToker said: "Yes this is better than 99.9% of the financial advice on this app".

"Money always goes in circles," another said, while a third humoured: "Hope you give yourself a 5 star review after all of that hard work".

Othersflocked to the clip with unanswered questions, with one pondering whether his method would make it more expensive overall.

"Wouldn’t it be cheaper to order directly from the restaurant," they quipped. "I find door dash has too many fees added other than delivery."



A second reiterated: "Wouldn't it just be cheaper to not pay the Doordash prices for the food?"



Meanwhile, one advised: "Don’t tip yourself on the app! You have to pay tax on that income. Tip yourself in cash if you must."

Indy100 reached out to DoorDash for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.