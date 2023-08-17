Since the wildfires started in Hawaii earlier this month, nonsense conspiracy theories about 'space lasers' have been rampant on social media but one of the weirdest phenomena related to the tragedy is currently happening on Amazon.

A book called Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change by Dr Miles Stones has attracted a lot of interest in recent days thanks to it largely being published just two days after the fires began on August 8th.

The book, which comes in at a whopping 44 pages, is currently listed as a 'bestseller' in the Natural Disasters section of Amazon and is available on Kindle and in paperback editions.

The book's description reads as follows: Fire and Fury: "The Story of the Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change is a gripping and eye-opening account of one of the most devastating wildfires in Hawaii's history, and how it reveals the urgent need to address the global climate crisis.

"The book chronicles the events of August 8-11, 2023, when a massive fire swept across the island of Maui, fueled by drought, heat, and hurricane winds. The book describes the harrowing experiences of the people who lived through the fire, as well as the heroic efforts of the firefighters and rescuers who battled the flames.

"The book also examines the causes and consequences of the fire, both locally and globally, and how it exposes the vulnerability of our society and our planet to the impacts of climate change. The book draws on scientific research, eyewitness accounts, official reports, and media coverage to provide a comprehensive and compelling narrative of the Maui fire and its implications for climate change.

"The book also offers practical solutions and recommendations on how we can prevent and prepare for future wildfires, and how we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. Fire and Fury: The Story of the Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change is a must-read for anyone who cares about the environment, the future of humanity, and the fate of our beautiful planet."

In addition to this seemingly vague and hurried analysis of this awful event which has claimed the lives of 106 people, there is next to no information about Dr. Miles Stones on the internet. The website GoodReads does have an author of the same name listed who has written biographies on individuals such as Hunter Biden and former US defense official Michael G. Vickers.

Given that the book appears to have been turned around in lightning-fast fashion and that there isn't any info about Stones online it has naturally attracted the interest of a lot of people who are skeptical about the true agenda of the item.

































