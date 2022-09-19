Billions of people around the world tuned in to watch the Queen’s funeral, and despite all the tributes and recognisable faces in the congregation it was a piece of paper that people seemed to be most focused on.

Social media users have been quick to post about one tiny detail from the service which saw a bishop drop a scrap of paper.

The item fell down onto the floor close to the Queen's coffin, and it quickly became one of the most talked about things on Twitter.

One wrote: “That piece of A5 paper is going to haunt whoever dropped it for the rest of their lives.”

“The piece of dropper paper viewed by billions,” another one said, posting the video.

“When Netflix make the funeral episode will they replicate the paper drop?” another said.

With the world watching, it was hardly the best time to make a blunder.

It comes as billions tuned in to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the service on Monday.

The Queen’s state funeral started at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Andrew fought back tears as he walked behind his mother’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.

