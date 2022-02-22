Ring doorbells are a game-changer and great for many things: missed parcels, avoiding unexpected visitors – and now, capturing the aftermath of a drunken night out.

In a viral clip that made one viewer "proud to be British", TikTok user @fbpz1 shared hilarious and incredibly sweary footage of a man returning home from a night on the town. While he may have forgotten the night, his trusty doorbell camera captured it all.

The man approaches his door and has seemingly forgotten his keys, when all of a sudden, his partner candidly says through the speaker: "The keys are in the letterbox you f***ing fat c***."

In response, the man gushes, "I love you", but she wasn't having any of it. "Get in, you f***ing kn**," she demanded.

Clearly not hearing the location of the keys, he asked once again where they were.

Baffled, he quizzed: "What do you mean in the letterbox? Why would you put keys in the letterbox?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@fbpz1 Watch till the end 😂 #fy #fyp #foryourpage #banter





His partner urged him to "hurry up" before he woke the baby up, to which he sighed and shook his finger at the camera.

After finally retrieving the keys, he set the dog off barking. "Shut up, you f***ing ginger c***," he shouted.

The clip has since received almost half a million views and thousands of comments.

"This is the best," one TikTok user said. "Every loving couple has had this conversation coming home from a night out."



"This is what ring door bells are made for," another added, while one was in hysterics about the man's "amazement on his face" when the keys were, in fact, in the letterbox.

Another joked: "WHAT DID THE DOG DO?!"

It looks like someone had a good night.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

