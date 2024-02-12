Many celebrities have been subject to BBL (Brazilian butt lift) rumours, with some accused of dissolving them in recent months. However, one unsuspected person has been open and honest about going under the knife, and no one saw it coming.

Enter: The Duolingo mascot.

The cute little green owl is central to Duolingo's tongue-in-cheek advertising with some iconic clapbacks on social media.

One person once declared they "deleted Duolingo," to which the language learning platform replied: "I'll delete you."

Another said they loved how "unhinged" Duolingo's account is, adding: "I never know what's coming next."

Duolingo joked back, "Just a single mom who works two jobs," referencing a viral TikTok audio.

"Whoever's behind the Duolingo account needs a raise," one fan wrote. "My boss said no," they responded with a sad emoji.

And now, just as you thought they couldn't get any more chaotic, the owl has undergone a BBL surgery by none other than surgeon of the stars, Dr Miami.









The clip shows the mascot's procedure from the initial consultation with the famed doctor – all the way to being on the operating table.

The owl then waddles out with its new enhanced feature, and inevitably, it didn't take long for fans to flood the clip with comments.

Duolingo/TikTok

While some people have called the ad rather bizarre, it's seemingly a part of a bigger campaign.

The owl appeared in a five-second Super Bowl ad fittingly called 'Do your lesson, no buts'.

Do your lesson, no buts. www.youtube.com





The ad perhaps puzzled some sports fans who weren't in on the BBL TikTok joke, prompting them to turn to social media for answers.



