'El Chapo's granddaughter hunts for Loch Ness Monster

Tales of the Loch Ness Monster have been told since the 1870s and across the world from the 1930s, and now drug kingpin 'El Chapo's' teenage granddaughter has joined the hunt for it.

Frida Sofia Guzmán Muñoz has posted pictures and videos of her recent tour of England and Scotland on Instagram, including a post of her taking a boat on Loch Ness, with reports saying she was searching for the mythical monster.

The 18-year-old's tour of Scotland has included Johnnie Walker whiskey tasting and the Edinburgh Castle, with stops in England including Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.

Frida is the daughter of Édgar Guzmán López, who was killed in 2008; Édgar was Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán's eldest son.

Guzmán was convicted in 2019 on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons-related offences.

He's currently in a Colorado prison dubbed 'the Alcatraz of the Rockies' and is serving a life and 30-year sentence consecutively.

'El Chapo' previously escaped twice from Mexican prisons.

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is serving a life sentence

He founded the Sinaloa cartel in 1989.

Under Guzman, the cartel smuggled hundreds of thousands of tons of cocaine, heroin and marijuana to the US.

