Elephant and lion get into tense stand off at a well in South Africa

A video has shown a lion and an elephant having a kerfuffle and it is pretty entertaining.

The video, posted by the wildlife platform Latest Sightings, shows a lion lounging by the well at the Balule Game Reserve when an elephant turns up.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The elephant dips its trunk in the well and drink then uses it to flick water at the lion which then retreats into the bush.

The elephant also lets out a big roar which sounds rather startling.

Elephant Sprays Water at Lion www.youtube.com





Since being posted on social media, the video has garnered over 6.5 million views with people sharing their thoughts about the footage.

"If you've ever seen an elephant in person you'll know how majestic they really are," one said. "The way they look at you."

Another wrote: "Amazing how cute and scary elephants can be, at same time."

And a third said: "Just imagine you have to sneak past a lion to drink a glass of water."

Isn't nature cool?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.