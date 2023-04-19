The 'elite couple breeding to save mankind' have become an instant meme

A concept about giving birth has become a meme after a Telegraph feature about it went viral.

Pronatalism, which just means pro-birth, is a concept which suggests the future depends on having enough children so everyone should get to it as soon as they can.

It is getting popular in Silicon Valley and the wider tech industry, according to the UK publication with Elon Musk reportedly being pretty into the idea too.

But after publishing the article called 'meet the "elite" couples breeding to save mankind', people lost interest in the concept and instead found the whole thing pretty funny.

Indeed, everyone took the mickey out of the photos of the couples featured in the articles, posting images of celebrity duos instead, including characters from Succession and the Simpsons:

And some people also saw a serious side to the banter and compared pronatalism to eugenics, further resulting in the story doing the Twitter rounds:

Whatever you think about the concept spare a thought for the poor elite couples. They are just trying to breed to save mankind.

