Who would've thought a font could cause so much chaos?

Since its premiere, Euphoria has left its mark as Gen Z's edgy show centered on drugs, addiction, and domestic abuse.

The HBO Max show, starring Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud (a.k.a the internet's latest boyfriend), and more, features some intense dark moments that can be hard to forget. Still, the teen drama is a hit—inspiring countless memes and millions of viewers tuning in each Sunday to stream the latest episode.

Never would I have thought we'd be using The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Euphoria in the same sentence—and yet, thanks to a viral tweet the two shows grouped together is all I'll ever think about going forward.

One Twitter user made a rather unfortunate discovery: Euphoria uses the same font as the Ellen show in its logo.

"The euphoria font being the same as the Ellen show is absolutely sending me," wrote @fiImgal on Twitter.

Truly, I apologize to readers everywhere but if I had to see it, so do you. Sorry, I don't make the rules!

Of course, the discovery sent the Twitterverse spiraling, and I'd only expect as much.

"I HATE THIS POST WHERES THE DISLIKE BUTTON," wrote one person in all caps.

"I thought about this the other day and bro it's sickening," said another.

"plz god let me unsee it," wrote one.

"please take this down. this is so sinister. this is gonna be a good year and nothing about that is good," commented another Twitter user, though her pleads seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

"Why did you have to say that I didn’t need to know," said one person.

"could've gone my whole life without knowing this," wrote @renniestwt.

One joked, "It’s Sam Levinson way of giving much needed lesbian representation."

As for what the name of the font is, one person identified it as "Helvetica Ultra Light."





