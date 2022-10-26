It seems Elon Musk is (kind of) serious about taking over Twitter, despite drama surrounding the $44 billion deal that unfolded this year.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO posted a video of himself casually strolling into the social media headquarters carrying a physical kitchen sink.

"Entering Twitter HQ- let that sink in!" Musk tweeted referencing the "let that sink in meme."

The video was posted shortly after Musk changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit," and made his location "Twitter HQ" indicating he would soon be taking over the tech company.

The deadline for the deal to close is Friday, 28 October. It is expected that Musk will take ownership by 5pm that day - should everything go according to plan.

According to Bloomberg, Twitter employees were made aware that Musk would be visiting the office this week.

“Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do,” Leslie Berland, Twitter’s chief marketing officer and head of people wrote in a meme.

“For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”



He is expected to address employees on Friday as well.

It seems by Friday, Musk could own Twitter and it come become private.

Let that sink in.

