Elon Musk compared himself to Batman and was immediately roasted

Elon Musk has been resoundingly mocked after the Twitter owner, business entrepreneur and billionaire compared himself to Batman in a tweet featuring the DC superhero.

The 51-year-old South African used an image of the caped crusader, created by artist Berkan Ozkan, standing on top of an icy church rooftop in Gotham City. The only words that Musk used to accompany the tweet were 'Some nights …'

This would give the impression that Musk fancies himself as a Batman-like character, who like Bruce Wayne's alter-ego, watches over huge amounts of people on his website to make sure they aren't breaking the law and up to no good.

The similarities between Batman and Musk don't end there either. Both men have considerable wealth at their disposal, have had numerous romantic links, and can, at times, have questionable ethics and politics.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Musk wants to be seen as a Batman-like individual or that he would use the character to express this sentiment, as he has previously compared himself to Dr Manhattan fromWatchmen.

However, much like the Dr Manhattan tweet, this Tweet has also backfired on the second-richest man alive with people using it to mock Musk, which has become a routine occurrence on Twitter this year.

























Let's just hope that Musk doesn't take this too seriously as his acting skills during his Saturday Night Live performance left a lot to be desired. That being said if he does want to become a crime-fighting vigilante then he definitely has the tech to do so.

