Elon Musk has turned to his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to quiz how many people in the media industry were aware of the allegations against Diddy.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".

Fresh allegations have recently come to the surface from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

The lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Now Tesla mogul Musk highlighted the allegations on his official X page, sharing a Daily Mailarticle about Diddy allegedly abusing a nine-year-old boy. "How many people in music & entertainment knew about this," he wrote.

"How many times did you meet Diddy," Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski responded.

Another quipped: "Hmmm maybe you could have asked him when he invested in your Twitter deal."

Meanwhile, Aubrey O'Day, former Danity Kane singer who has been highly critical of Diddy, hit back: "..ask your friends, they will tell you."

It comes after claims from the new book Character Limit by New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac suggested that Musk once said: "'I don’t know if you know this but Puff is an investor in Twitter,’ [Musk] said, using a nickname for Combs. You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.'"

Diddy was reportedly an investor in Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover.

