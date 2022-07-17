Elon Musk's father said his son was "too busy" to deal with his announcement that he had a child with his own stepdaughter.

Errol Musk, 76, raised stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, since the age of four. He was married to her mother, Heide, for 18 years, and they have two children together.

Musk Sr. told the Tesla CEO about the child, who was said to be fuming, having grown up with Bezuidenhout. Musk Sr. told The Sun that his son responded, "Okay, I got it, but l'm real busy right now. I'll speak to you in due course."

The pair already had one child together after it was reported that Musk Sr. and Bezuidenhout welcomed baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, in 2018.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to the news outlet, Musk Sr. said the second child was "unplanned" but that they are now all living together.



He said: "I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.

"She looks exactly like Rushi, and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious, you know."

Musk Sr. added: "She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.

"But I realised she's two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her. So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself.

He added: "I married her mother when she was 25, and I was 45. She was probably one of the best-looking women I've ever seen in my life."

When asked if he might have more children, he replied: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.

"If I had thought about it, then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist."

Musk Sr. also admitted his other daughters were "shocked" at the pair's relationship.

"And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister,” he said.

The relationship between the SpaceX founder and his father appears to be turbulent.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Musk described his father as "such a terrible human being, you have no idea."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







