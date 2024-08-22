Elon Musk’s own AI system Grok has created videos of him committing armed robbery and it is surprisingly realistic.

Not long after the X/Twitter CEO Musk participated in a glitch-ridden talk with controversial former president Donald Trump , people have used his own AI tech to create a video of both of them committing crimes.

Musk alleges to be a proponent of free speech despite threatening to sue competitor platform Threads , the Anti-Defamation League and other critics of his. He has also reposted fake news posts with ring-wing sentiment to his 195 million followers.

Now, he has had his own beliefs thrown back at him after AI Visuals studio The Dor Brothers made an AI deepfake clip depicting him as a criminal.

They used Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Musk’s company xAI, to create footage of Musk robbing a convenience store at gunpoint and also using a flaming gun. The AI-generated clip then showed Musk in handcuffs being perp-walked by police officers.

Captioning the clip, they wrote: “Somebody said uncensored? Thank you @grok for letting us all have some fun.”

Other generated clips showed Trump and Kamala Harris doing the same thing.

Some viewers seemed concerned by how good the images were and questioned whether we will soon be able to tell what is a deepfake and what is real.

“AI has gotten so crazy! Who knows what's real anymore,” someone wrote.

Someone else argued: “So this is the terrifying part. No matter what side you're on, even if there were real video evidence of people committing crimes, it can be dismissed as AI.

“This tech is getting better and better all the time. Lots of people will be easily fooled/manipulated.”

Another wrote: “We opened the door and invited this in.”

One person argued: “We’re about 1 model update away from totally believable deepfakes.”

