It’s hard to say who has had a more chaotic year – Elon Musk or Liz Truss.

The former is being compared to Truss on social media, after managing to make his Twitter takeover the most haphazard thing to happen in 2022.

Musk bought the social network for $44bn in October. His first move was to unveil controversial plans to allow anyone on Twitter to become “verified” by paying $8 per month. The feature was then postponed just days into its launch due to a plague of $8 pranksters impersonating celebrities.

The Tesla CEO also reportedly told Twitter staff to work "long hours at high intensity" or leave the company recently, as celebrities have started to leave the app over the recent changes.



He then suggested he ‘expects to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time’ while appearing in a Delaware court, where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion.

The whole thing has been received badly by many Twitter users, and some have begun comparing him to Truss.

Truss, just in case anyone had forgotten, resigned from her post after disastrous 45 days inside Number 10 last month.

It came after the mini-budget based on unfunded tax cuts she unveiled with Kwasi Kwarteng caused a spike in mortgage rates, before Truss lost her home secretary Suella Braverman and was forced to persuade chief whip Wendy Morton not to walk out of her government the day before she resigned.

The pair have been compared online, in a move that no-one could have seen coming at the start of the year.

“The way Elon Musk has f***** up Twitter in a couple of weeks suggests he must be related to Liz Truss,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “We broke Elon Musk faster than the Brits broke Truss. Ladies and gentlemen... We got him.”

One more said: “Somewhere out there, Liz Truss is ordering Elon Musk a muffin basket to thank him for narrowly saving her from being 2022’s Flop of the Year.”

“Elon musk, aka the Liz Truss of Twitter,” wrote another.

