Elon Musk can always rely on his mum for support - even when Twitter users seem to be turning against him in their droves.

It comes after Twitter temporarily banned "free promotion" of other social media websites on Sunday (18 December), sparking immediate backlash from users.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," the platform’s Twitter Support tweeted in a since-deleted post.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."

The controversial move was also shared on the official website under a "Promotion of alternative social platforms policy", which has also now been removed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Musk later took to the platform with an apology, reading: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again."

Despite the impulsive move leaving social media users scratching their heads, one person backed the billionaire's decision: His mum.

Maye Musk took the platform to say her son's decision made "absolute sense" before relating to her own work engagements.

She said: "When I give a talk for a corporation, I don’t promote other corporations. If I did, I would be fired on the spot and never booked again. Is that hard to understand?"

Inevitably, the response added fuel to the fire, with many commenting on Maye defending Musk's "bad decisions."

One person joked: "For my sins I’ve been on the internet a long time, but I can not remember seeing a forum—of any size—where the mod’s mother was posting about how his bad decisions are actually good."



Another added: "Ma’am, respectfully, he’s 51 years old and shouldn’t need his mom to defend his bad decisions."

"My new favourite hobby here is watching Elmo’s mum come defend her little Prince on his own website," a third humoured, while one witty Twitter user wrote: "Is his Mommy really coming in to defend his terrible business decisions?!"

Indy100 reached out to Twitter and Elon Musk for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.