Elon Musk wants to branch beyond being Twitter's biggest shareholder and own the entire platform.

The tech mogul has offered to buy Twitter for a staggering $41.39 billion dollars – and now, Fox News has claimed it's not "about the money."

Instead, the tech mogul wants to "save civilisation."

The news outlet suggested: "Again, this isn't about money for him. It's literally about saving civilisation because right now, in America, democracy isn't truly democracy when one side of the table is completely censored everywhere.



"It's not just on Twitter. If you look at the universities, everywhere you go, the conservative point of view is just not as loud and it's literally censored on Twitter and other platforms."

Fox's take comes after Musk submitted a letter to the board on Wednesday (April 13) saying the platform has "extraordinary potential", which he aims to "unlock."

In the offer letter, the billionaire penned: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy."



"It's a high price and your shareholders will love it," he added.

Twitter has since armed itself against the possible takeover with what is known as a "limited-duration shareholder rights plan", aka a "poison pill".

It will prevent anyone from having more than a 15 per cent stake in the company by allowing others to buy additional shares at a discounted rate.

Musk's move to Twitter has drawn the attention of a right-wing social media platform, which suggests the Tesla CEO should invest $2 billion into Gab.

Even SNL has chimed in on the action, mocking the investment as an example of “how badly white guys want to use the N-word”.

Given that his net worth is a cool $282 billion, the offer will barely dent his wallet.

