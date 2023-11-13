TikTok influencer Elphaba confirms she is alive following 'sick' death hoax

TikTok influencer Elphaba has confirmed that she is alive after unconfirmed reports of her death began to emerge.

Social media today allows us to feel closer to celebrities than at any other time in history. So, when false rumours occur, they can spread rapidly and cause panic amongst fans.

With the help of social media, death hoaxes are becoming increasingly common, with influencer Joe Bartolozzi and the singer Tom Jones being two recent targets.

Elphaba Orino Doherty is a transgender woman and an influencer in the musical theatre space. The TikToker has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, posting content about performing arts as well as her daily life.

Recently, she found herself on the receiving end of a death hoax and was forced to confirm that she is alive after news reports began to suggest that she had passed away.

Doherty took to her Instagram stories, confirming that she is very much alive.

She wrote: “I AM NOT DEAD. The effing news are posting now. I’m trying to heal and people making this up makes me feel sick that people are fantasising over this like it’s a trend…”

In another story, she shared a screenshot of an online article that appeared to claim she had died. Over the top, she wrote the words “I’m not dead”, confirming that the reports are false.

