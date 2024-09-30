Fans think Eminem has been warning about Diddy with his lyrics

Fans think Eminem has been trolling Diddy after uncovering the hidden meaning behind song lyrics in light of his arrest.

Sean “ Diddy ” Combs was arrested in a New York hotel on 16 September, months after law enforcement conducted raids on two of the rapper’s properties . He has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offences, which he denies.

In light of the allegations, a song titled 'Fuel' by the rapper Eminem has been drawing attention on social media thanks to a specific set of lyrics.

The song, which features the American rapper JID, came from Eminem’s recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

It is known that Diddy and Eminem have been feuding for years and some have suspected that Eminem may have been subtly hinting at the Diddy allegations before the public had any idea.

In one verse, Eminem raps: “I’m like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (sexual assault). Wait, he didn’t just spell the word, ‘Rapper’ and leave out a P, did he?”

The bars in question went viral on TikTok, with people speculating that Eminem was trying to hint with his wordplay.

One said: “He’s been doing this almost his whole career dissing Diddy.”

“Eminem has always been a lyrical genius,” one person added.

In another of his songs, Eminem appeared to refer to the video which emerged earlier this year showing Diddy assaulting his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016 .

Eminem rapped: “Next idiot ask me is getting his a** beat worse than Diddy did [Cassie]. But on the real, though. She probably ran out the room with his f***ing dildo. He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill. Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe.”

