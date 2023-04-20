Influencer confesses she killed two cats as a child and brand parts ways with her

An Australian influencer who recalled on a podcast that she killed two cats as child has now been dropped by a beauty brand over the comments.

Emma Claiir, was chatting on the podcast Simply Chaotic that she co-host when the 28-year-old mum-of-one bizarrely decided to reveal the story that sparked backlash from viewers.

"I killed my cat... I was young I didn't mean to, I was a child," she began.

"I was swinging my cat around. Like, I was thinking it was just a stuffed toy. And I accidentally let go of it."

"My sister did not speak to me for months and my mum was f***ing fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it."

"And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat," Claiir laughed awkwardly.

Many were upset by Claiir's comments, so much so that the influencer put out a statement on her Instagram Stories, where she described the stories as "a bit of light humour," Australia’s News.com reported.

"To the people offended by my story in today’s simplychaotic episode that I just shared… it happened 21 years ago. I was a small child… accidents happen and you all need to chill," she said in an Instagram Stories post (which has since expired).



"I hope that you are not the same person you were at nine years old and I can confirm that after that accident I have been the mother both to multiple cats including my baby Fred."

"It’s a bit of light humour in a get to know us episode and if you can’t handle that then simply chaotic ain’t for you. So byeeeee."

Though beauty brand MCoBeauty, who previously worked with Claiir, announced it decided to part ways with her in light of the comments she made on the podcast.

"It has come to our attention that Emma Claiir recently relayed a story on her podcast discussing an incident of animal cruelty from her childhood," it said in an Instagram post.

"We were dismayed by this story and will no longer be working with Emma in future.

"Here at MCoBeauty, we take instances like this extremely seriously and do not condone animal cruelty of any kind.

It added: "Thank you to all of those who have taken the time to bring this situation to our attention.

Claiir has also put out a second (more earnest) apology statement on her Instagram where she said she is "aware that the story was not light humour and in fact very serious."

"It was not intended to come across the way that it did as it was simply a story from the past about an accident that was made as a little kid but I can see how it has come across like that.



"I have taken time to think about my actions and want to confirm that I do have empathy about the situation and it's not something I am proud of as it really hurt myself and my family 21 years ago."

She added: "I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs. I am now also a loving mum to a little boy and have definitely grown up from that little 9 year old kid."

"Again I deeply apologise for those effected by an accident that happened in the past and I hope we can leave it there. Sincerely, Emma x"

