New study reveals the world's most endangered emojis

There was a time when emojis were the big millennial rage, but a recent study has revealed that some are at risk of dying out completely.

The report by Superside pulled the most popular emojis from 2013 to now and analysed which have experienced a slow decline over time.

Some of which are on the verge of becoming extinct with Gen-Zers turning their backs on emojis for good.

Using a software Keyword Tool, the company analysed the search rate for each of the 100 emojis in every country and popular cities in the US.

Their findings were as follows:

Superside





The 'okay hand' emoji took the number one spot for most unpopular emoji globally, dropping 66 places in its ranking since 2013.

The 'flushed face' and 'person raising both hands in celebration' emojis took the second and third spots. These once-popular emojis are losing their shine as users favour other emojis – likely due to the launch of newer, more relatable emojis and certain ones being used as symbols within hate groups.

Elsewhere, the 'smirking face' is the most endangered emoji in the US and other popular cities worldwide.

Almost 47 per cent of European countries also saw a decline in the use of the 'screaming face'.

It's no surprise given that Gen Z are starting to find emojis 'ick-worthy.'

In a popular Threads post, one woman wrote: "I have Gen Z younger siblings and can confirm this. Emoji-less!"

Another chimed in: "They don’t do emojis. Or Instagram or Facebook. My 25-year-old tells me so!"

