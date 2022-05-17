A man has been hailed for his entrepreneurial spirit after he appeared to sell eggs for a whopping £10 ($12.48) next to a new Margaret Thatcher statue, which was pelted with eggs days before.

A woman who goes by @sports_badger on Twitter posted a photo to her platform showing the "entrepreneur," who turned out to be Oli Dugmore, the Head of News and Politics at JOE.

In what seemed like awitty take on the incident, Dugmore worejeans with suspenders, a button-down shirt and a tie, speaking with another man who seemed to be looking at the pricey display of eggs.

"There is a bloke selling eggs next to the Thatcher statue #Grantham," the post's caption read.

People didn't hesitate to take to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts to poke fun at Thatcher for being "proud" of Dugmore's "entrepreneurial spirit."

One wrote: "£10 an egg?! A true child of Thatcher."

"Capitalism at work. She would be so pleased," another added.

A third quipped: "This is eggsactly the sort of hard-boiled scheme I suggested. It's no yoke, omeletting you all know that he poached my cracking idea."

Someone else who simply found this legendary added: "Is there a Nobel Peace Price for being an absolute legend."

Check out other reactions below.

On Sunday (15 May), the £300,000 statue of the former prime minister was placed on a 10ft granite plinth with a CCTV camera installed directly opposite to deter vandals.

However, it egged less than two hours after it was installed in her hometown of Grantham.

Onlookers present didn't hesitate to share their disdain for the memorial to the divisive former leader, with several motorists even booing loudly as they drove past.

Plans to put it in Parliament Square in London were also opposed over fears that it would be vandalised.

