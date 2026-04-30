Erika Kirk seemingly called out Druski for his "whitefacing" skit, dubbed his boldest to date.

Last month, the YouTuber shared a video cosplaying as a white American conservative woman, with many suggesting the character took inspiration from Kirk.

Even Elon Musk's Grok suggested: "That’s Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski’s satirical skit. She’s playing the over-the-top ‘conservative woman’ character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!"

Kirk has not publicly addressed the alleged depiction, and Indy100 had previously contacted her for comment. However, she has now appeared to respond to the viral clip.

In a post on her official X/Twitter account, Kirk started by speaking about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend, explaining that she went in order to meet some of the journalists she says have "attempted to dehumanise" her, adding that she wanted the opportunity to speak with them face to face.

"This culture we’re living in absorbs disagreements as a form of personal betrayal [and] it turns having an opposing viewpoint into a moral crime worthy of punishment," she continued. "Having lived through quite literal hell these past seven months, if you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don’t deserve to exist at all."

Kirk went on to say that "every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me."

"I have comedians dressing up in whiteface [and] I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO...

"There is a serious epidemic of dehumanisation plaguing this country," Kirk continued. "The most unthinkable tragedies have now become commonplace in our daily headlines, yet the media finds a way to conveniently explain away violence. This is what we’re up against."

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