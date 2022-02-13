Eurovision is set to be more bonkers than ever this year after Latvia revealed their NSFW entry that really has to be heard to be believed.

The search for the country’s 2022 entry concluded on Saturday during the final of Latvia's Supernova 2022, and it was the group Citi Zēni who won the top prize.

It means they'll be taking to the stage at Eurovision in May to perform their song 'Eat Your Salad'.

Now, on the face of it, 'Eat Your Salad' is a jaunty little tune about being environmentally conscious and protecting the planet.

However, the opening line is totally NSFW, and it’s guaranteed to raise a few eyebrows when the contest comes round later this year.

Be warned, it's pretty out there.

Citi Zēni - Eat Your Salad - Supernova 2022 www.youtube.com

The outrageous lyrics read: “Instead of meat I eat veggies and p****, I like them both fresh, like them both juicy.”



Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The chorus also features the lyrics: “Eat your salad, save the planet, being green is sexy as you”.

“I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car,” the lyrics in the verse say. “All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars.

“Got my reusable bag, That swag, my flex, my flex, Zero waste, that is my jam.”

Anything goes at Eurovision, it seems.

Could Citi Zēni win Eurovision 2022? LVT

Citi Zēni are certainly one to keep an eye out for at the forthcoming contest. The group, whose name translates as "Other Boys", describe themselves as “Princesses of rap and Divas of 21st century Pop sounds”.

The group impressed the professional jury and won a national televote to win the competition and get the chance to represent Latvia on Saturday.

They’ll be hoping to improve the country’s recent record at Eurovision. Despite winning with 'I Wanna' by Marie N back in 2002, they’ve only made it to the finals twice in the last 12 years, after finishing last in their semi-finals six times.

Will 'Eat Your Salad' improve their fortunes? Let’s face it, probably not.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.