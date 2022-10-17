Emerald Evgeniya, the Ukrainian sniper, known as the country's "Joan of Arc," got married to a man she met at the start of Russia's invasion.

The 31-year-old shared vows with fellow soldier Evgeniy Stipanyuk on Friday (14 October) near the front line of the war in a ceremony conducted in a forest in Kharkiv.

The wedding date was meaningful to the couple because Friday was 'Defenders' Day, a public holiday honouring veterans and fallen members of the Ukrainian armed forces.

It was also her husband's birthday.

A military commander officiated the wedding for the duo, who fell in love after the war began in February and got engaged in August.

In photos shared on social media, Emerald was donning a long white wedding gown while her husband sported his military uniform and carried a gun.

And instead of carrying a bouquet of flowers, the bride held ears of wheat in her arms.

"Today, I officially became the wife of the military. It happened on the frontline, and the general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted the ceremony," she wrote on Instagram.

"I couldn't imagine a more perfect wedding! It'sIt's a special day - too many holidays."

Before the Russia - Ukraine war, Emerald worked in the jewelry business. When Russia began invading her home country, she joined the defence and became a part of the Safari special forces regiment.

Emerald'sEmerald's wedding occurred just days after Russia coordinated an airstrike that targeted almost every major city in Ukraine.

That major attack also killed civilians and destroyed infrastructure, with the forceful attempt to get rid of the vital Crimean bridge.

The sound of eruptions rang out across Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, early Monday as the Iranian-made "kamikaze"-style drones hit.

Buildings were in flames due to the attack, which was set on targeting energy facilities. At least eight people were killed.

