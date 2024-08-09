Porn star Abella Danger has responded to claims that she bares a striking resemblance to Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda, who has become a viral sensation since the games in Paris began.

For those that might not be aware, Swoboda who competes in the women's 100m and the women's 4x100 relay, was a big social media star before the Olympics began but has seen her profile skyrocket in the past few weeks.

Swoboda is now a social media star in her own right and has challenged YouTube sensation ishowspeed to a race after he claimed at “no point in [his] life” he’s ever been beaten in a race."

Aside from that and her natural charisma, Swoboda has attracted a lot of attention for her looks with many comparing the Pole to 28-year-old adult movie star.

The comparisons have now become so prominent that Danger herself has responded to the claims, with glowing praise for Swoboda.

After seeing a Barstool Sports about the aforementioned ishowspeed story, where she was referenced in the headline, Danger wrote in an X/Twitter post: "Please stop calling her that, she's a literal Olympian and she's much prettier and 10000 times more talented than I could ever hope to be."

Swoboda's popularity has massively increased in recent weeks and she now has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram alone. Despite the attention on her the 27-year-old from Zory failed to qualify for the women's 100m finals after finishing fourth in her semi-final and was perhaps disappointingly left out of Poland's 4x100 team, who then finished sixth in their qualifying race.

