IShowSpeed has said he’s willing to race Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda over 100m and, you know what, we just wish we had his self-confidence.

Swoboda has been one of the breakout stars to make a name for herself during the games in Paris this year, and she recently called Speed out for a race.

Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a popular streamer with one of YouTube's biggest channels with more than 27 million subscribers.

He’s been challenged by Swoboda following claims from Speed that at “no point in [his] life” he’s ever been beaten in a race.

Will the pair face off in a race? Getty/IShowSpeed/Instagram





That’s something Swoboda is keen to change, saying that she’d “maybe…run with him” if Speed came to Poland and took part in the RMF FM radio contest over 100m.

Speed is no stranger to racing people, having appeared to have earned a professional football contract for a Norwegian club after beating the team's fastest player in a race earlier this year.

He also loves posting stunts online – Speed streamed himself jumping over two supercars , a Lamborghini and a McLaren, that were speeding towards him one after the other, and was banned from YouTube as a result.



All things considered, it’s not that surprising that Speed has agreed to take her on, sharing a screengrab of Swoboda’s Instagram page and writing: “I’m ready.”

Watch this space, we guess.

Swoboda is taking part in the 4x100m relay this week, having narrowly missed out on the 100m final after taking part in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old is a two-time European Championship medallist with a personal best outdoors over 10.94seconds – just half a second off the world record for women’s 100m.

