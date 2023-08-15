TikTok star Famous Kody passes away following car crash injuries

Famous Kody, an internet personality and TikTok star, has died at the age of 21.

The influencer also went by the name Mr Blicky on social media. He died following injuries sustained in a car crash in July.

Last month, TikTok user JuiciNicole revealed that Famous Kody – real name Zyquan Mitchell – was in a medically induced coma.

“He is fighting but he is stable,” Nicole wrote at the time. “We’re asking for prayers from everyone and positive vibes only, guys.”

The influencer’s sister Zy'Kevia posted a statement confirming the news and paying a moving tribute to him.

“Life will never be the same. Your smile was always priceless and could brighten up the whole room. Zyquan how could you leave me, we were just getting started. Lord, I truly don’t understand. My baby brother (big brother) as you will say. Zyquan I’m gonna miss you. Lord why.”

@_xykevia Life will never be the same 💔 your smile was always priceless, could brighten up the whole room . 💙 Zyquan how could you leave me , we was just getting started. Lord i truly don’t understand. 😭 My baby brother (big brother) as you will say . Zyquan I’m going miss you . Lord why 💔😭 @Mr.Blicky🧛🏾‍♂️🫣 #mrblicky🧛🏾‍♂️ #fyp





His friend JuiciNicole also wrote: “With pain in my heart and tears in my eyes just know @Mr.Blicky i love u!. And I appreciate u and the friend u was to me! Plz help ease this pain tho I am broken!”

Famous Kody was known for sharing videos of himself lip-syncing to songs and also called himself a “Brand Ambassador” in his social media profiles.

The Atlanta local had 693.2K followers on Tikok and 102k followers on Instagram.





Earlier this year, he shared pictures of himself with his daughter Kahlani Dior Mitchell who was born in 2023.

