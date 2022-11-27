A stray cat, who was "very sad and depressed,' that became a viral sensation has finally found a new home thanks to his new found fame.

The chunky tabby with chubby cheeks, known as Fishtopher became a hit after his picture from the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey was shared on Twitter by Molly Clarke.

Fishtopher's bio described him as a "very sad and depressed" kitty but loved affection and would only eat when he had company around him. The photos of Fishtopher showed him crouched down with a sorrowful look on his face.

Alas, his online popularity has since allowed him to find a new home, as hundreds of people have reportedly expressed interest in Fishtopher.

On Saturday, the adaptation centre excitedly wrote on Facebook: "FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING! Fishtopher went viral online with his sad, fat face. We literally had hundreds of inquiries from people who wanted to adopt and people were waiting out front this morning in line!

"We’re super happy for him, but if you were interested in him, have no fear. We have hundreds of other kitties who are just as wonderful and are wishing that people would come and stand in line for them.It’s a name your adoption fee weekend, so stop in and pick your kitty today!"









It has since been reported that Fishtopher was taken home by a Twitter user named Laura and her boyfriend and he already appears to be having a great time with his new parents.

Oh, and he's already got his own Twitter account and Instagram too.





In quotes given to the Huffington Post, Laura said: Fishtopher is adjusting amazingly, he’s still pretty shy, which makes sense. He really enjoys lying around on our futon and being pet." Fishtopher also suffers from FIV, which is similar to HIV and much like the human version of the disease is not a death sentence for the carrier and also cannot be transferred to humans.

