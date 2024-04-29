Flight attendant reveals 'worst couples' she's came across during flights

A flight attendant of five years lifted the lid on the "worst couples" she's encountered on board.

In a viral TikTok, Cher (@cherdallas) said she's experienced her fair share of explosive fights while travelling.

She claimed that while she doesn't understand why, a lot of the couples seated at the front tend to argue more.



"One time, I had this couple who was seated in the first row. They were fighting the whole time throughout boarding. You could tell the girl was trying to keep it quiet, but the guy was bickering with her back and forth," she told viewers.

Just as the staff were about to close the doors, the man got up and left the flight.

Cher asked his partner whether she wanted to go with him, who refused and "stayed on the plane bawling her eyes out while her boyfriend stayed in Vegas."

In another instance, one man pulled Cher and her colleague to the side to complain about his female companion.

"'I always travel by myself, she's so annoying,'" she recalled him saying.





@cherdallas Maybe im just nosey #flightattendantlife #falife✈️ #flying #flights #flightattendants #aviationdaily #falifestyle✈️ #flightreacts #flightattendant #stewardess #flight #travel #flightattendanttraining #flightattendantannouncement #flighthouse #toxic #toxicchallenge









Cher then shared a story about the "nasty, freaky" couples, recalling a time a middle-aged couple "tried to go to the bathroom together."

The flight attendant politely reminded the pair that it's one at a time.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to share their own experiences in the comments.

"We don't fight on board...we fight in the airport terminal lol," one wrote, while another added: "I really don't like super physical couples in planes. there was a couple one time behind me that didn't stop making out for FOUR HOURS"

Meanwhile, a third wholesome comment read: "I so want you as my flight attendant. I feel like you are super fun."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.