The reviews haven't been great, but at this point Don’t Worry Darling is providing us with so much gossip that we don’t really care how good the film is.
The upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde is the talk of the town at the Venice Film Festival after two tumultuous years of drama – with leading star Florence Pugh appearing to add more fuel to the fire by not appearing at the press conference on Monday.
In fact, she turned up to the event with an aperol spritz in her hand – which is the kind of energy we all need in our lives right now.
The film itself is set in the 50s and sees a couple played by Harry Styles and Pugh move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which promises to “change the world”.
There’s been a whole lot of talk behind the scenes of the movie, with rumours of a rift between the director and Pugh.
When asked if she had fallen out with the actress at the press conference, Wilde answered: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished.”
Pugh did make it to Venice for the film’s premiere and rocked a show-stealing dress on the red carpet, but didn’t attend the conference.
In her absence, Chris Pine has also become an entire meme on his own after appearing to “disassociate” at the conference and look like he doesn’t want to be there whatsoever.
Safe to say, social media users had a thing or two to say about it all.
\u201cchris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying "see you at the movies!", brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation...maybe cinema really is back\u201d— mon iver \ud83e\udee1 (@mon iver \ud83e\udee1) 1662391214
\u201cOlivia Wilde: Florence Pugh is a force. When you watch this film, you're gonna say "That's Florence Pugh"\nHarry Styles: I'm not an actor, I am an actor, you know?\nChris Pine: *Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps*\u201d— Ben Crew - Muppets Gatsby (@Ben Crew - Muppets Gatsby) 1662392708
\u201cchris pine taking photos of florence pugh\u201d— cat.\ud83e\uddab (@cat.\ud83e\uddab) 1662397409
\u201cflorence pugh escaping the theatre the moment don\u2019t worry darling ends\u201d— Daniel (@Daniel) 1662369508
\u201cflorence pugh pretending to be shocked after #DontWorryDarling gets bad reviews.\u201d— \u2014 h\ud83c\udff9\ud83c\udff9 (@\u2014 h\ud83c\udff9\ud83c\udff9) 1662403349
\u201cchris pine deserves an oscar for not reacting here i am so serious\u201d— Julian Bashir = Starfleet's # 1 Space Bi (@Julian Bashir = Starfleet's # 1 Space Bi) 1662394242
\u201cwe\u2019re witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time\u201d— franklin (@franklin) 1662408106
\u201cthis is probably florence pugh\u2019s dress for venice\u201d— cat.\ud83e\uddab (@cat.\ud83e\uddab) 1662326728
\u201cflorence pugh avoiding the conference and its drama at the venice film festival and enjoying a spritz. this is what i call iconic behaviour, no one is doing it like her\u201d— fra\ud83c\udf42\ud83e\udee7 | #1 kit connor protector (@fra\ud83c\udf42\ud83e\udee7 | #1 kit connor protector) 1662382596
\u201cthis is florence pugh\u2019s MOMENT. we continue to stan, miss flo\u201d— Nora Dominick (@Nora Dominick) 1662397816
\u201cflorence pugh and olivia wilde at the red carpet for don't worry darling\u201d— female kendall roy (@female kendall roy) 1661875532
For background, Pugh was missing from the press tour for the movie and only promoted the movie once on social media.
Last month, she also revealed that her and her boyfriend Zach Braff had split and also criticized some of the buzz surrounding the movie, saying: "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it.