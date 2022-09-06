The reviews haven't been great, but at this point Don’t Worry Darling is providing us with so much gossip that we don’t really care how good the film is.

The upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde is the talk of the town at the Venice Film Festival after two tumultuous years of drama – with leading star Florence Pugh appearing to add more fuel to the fire by not appearing at the press conference on Monday.

In fact, she turned up to the event with an aperol spritz in her hand – which is the kind of energy we all need in our lives right now.

The film itself is set in the 50s and sees a couple played by Harry Styles and Pugh move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which promises to “change the world”.

There’s been a whole lot of talk behind the scenes of the movie, with rumours of a rift between the director and Pugh.

When asked if she had fallen out with the actress at the press conference, Wilde answered: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pugh did make it to Venice for the film’s premiere and rocked a show-stealing dress on the red carpet, but didn’t attend the conference.

In her absence, Chris Pine has also become an entire meme on his own after appearing to “disassociate” at the conference and look like he doesn’t want to be there whatsoever.

Safe to say, social media users had a thing or two to say about it all.

























































For background, Pugh was missing from the press tour for the movie and only promoted the movie once on social media.



Last month, she also revealed that her and her boyfriend Zach Braff had split and also criticized some of the buzz surrounding the movie, saying: “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it.