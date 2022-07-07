Fox News hosts "obliviously" criticised the soon-to-be-former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for refusing to leave office and creating chaos - without seeming to spot the parallels with former US president Donald Trump.

In a video clip of the interaction uploaded by Aaron Rupar on Twitter, hosts Steve Doocy, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Brian Kilmeade didn't hesitate to discuss the resignation on Thursday (7 July).

"The British people did not trust him. He would say one thing and would do something else and it would pop up in the tabloids," Doocy said before adding that this is a "question of integrity" for Johnson.

"He has refused to go even though people have been calling for him" to do so.

Doocy also referenced the 54 resignations from members of his government, which caused Johnson to announce he'll step down from his role and begin to pack his bags.

"His problems really started with Covid. He wasn't clear how he was going to handle Covid. Then he got Covid..." Campos-Duffy said.

She added: "His reaction to his own case with Covid was that he really went in the direction of the 'globalist,' you know lockdown, very serious, very stringent response, and then he was caught, of course, partying it up in what is now known as 'Partygate.'"

People didn't hesitate to draw parallels between Johnson and Trump while in power and the seeming "hypocrisy" of the network, whose prime time hosts have broadly backed Trump.

One wrote: "You just described Trump, but incorrectly shown a picture of Boris Johnson! @FoxNews @foxandfriends."

"It amazing the lack of self-awareness they have. Or they know and don't care," another added.

A third wrote: "@SteveDoocy 'pretty rich' coming out of your mouth when Boris just like your BFF TRUMP. @kilmeade @foxandfriends."

Someone else joked that Johnson and Trump may be "long lost" siblings and added: "HEY @foxnews did you know Boris Johnson and trump are long lost brothers from different mothers?"

On Thursday, Johnson spoke outside No 10 and said it was evident that the parliamentary party was seeking a new leader, but he would stay put until someone new is appointed.

The leader also used the moment to praise himself for Brexit, vaccines, and his handling of the war in Ukraine. He also seemed a bit upset with the Tory party for forcing him out.

"The reason I have fought so hard over the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you," he said, in part.

