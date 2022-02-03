He’s the internet’s favourite trainspotter – but judging by his latest video, not everyone loves Francis Bourgeois as much as us.

It might be a sign of good luck to come, but the TikTok star was pooed on by a “gigantic” seagull in his latest clip.

The new video saw Francis visit the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk to update his two million followers about his latest adventures.

The 21-year-old, who recently teamed up with Gucci and North Face, wore high-visibility gear and introduced his surroundings, as well as the “gigantic” birds circling overhead.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Welcome to the port of Felixstowe, home of some gigantic ships and gigantic seagulls too. Let’s take a look,” he stays at the start of the clip.

Later, he wiped his hard hat and said thanks to the gulls for dropping on him from a great height.

Here we are at the Port of Felixstowe, courtesy of GB Railfreight! #trains #trending #fyp

@francis.bourgeois Here we are at the Port of Felixstowe, courtesy of GB Railfreight! #trains #trending #fyp

Here we are at the Port of Felixstowe, courtesy of GB Railfreight! #trains #trending #fyp

“Thank you Felixstowe seagulls for the excrement,’ he added.

Thankfully, it didn’t put Francis off his stride and he was able to bid a fond farewell to freight train number 66727 as it honked its horn and gave him a few tones as it left the port.

Francis has become one of the most-loved stars on the internet since the pandemic hit, sharing his love of locomotives with his followers in his feel-good clips.

The 21-year-old engineering student from northwest London boasts millions of followers on the video platform after he resumed his hobby during lockdown, and he quit his day job last year to pursue making content full-time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.