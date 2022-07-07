‘Full of energy’ endangered lemur pups born at safari park

Two critically-endangered lemurs have been born at a Scottish safari park.

Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling say their new arrivals are already “full of energy” and beginning to explore their surroundings.

The six-week-old baby black and white ruffed lemurs were born to mother Cali and father Bemba on May 27.

Lemur mother Cali with one of her new arrivals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Keeper Lesley Rodger said: “We are so proud to add these two new arrivals to our group. They are full of energy and are beginning to explore their surroundings more and more.

“As with all lemur species, black and white ruffed lemurs are native to Madagascar, where they play an integral role in their local ecosystem. Black and white ruffed lemurs actually act as pollinators, just like bees!”

Black and white ruffed lemurs are a critically-endangered species in the wild, meaning they are at an extremely high risk of extinction.

Blair Drummond Safari Park participates in the endangered species breeding programme for these lemurs with the aim of building a healthy population.

Eventually, the pups will join the rest of the lemurs but, for now, visitors can catch a glimpse of them in their indoor enclosure with their mother.