The funniest Glastonbury memes as 2024 festival gets underway

The gates to Glastonbury 2024 have officially opened, with thousands of music fans flocking to the five-day festival.

Founded in Somerset in 1970, Sir Michael Eavis still has involvement in the festivities – though his daughter Emily and her husband Nick Dewey have since taken over most of the organisation.

Sir Michael was knighted in April. He recalled the moment his daughter brought him the official letter: "I was really surprised to see it, actually. Why did they choose me, I wonder?"

"What can I say, really? I’ve done quite a lot of stuff in my life and I’ve always been fairly sure that I was doing the right thing."

This year's festival has the likes of Dua Lipa, SZA, Shania Twain, Peggy Gou and Coldplay hitting the stage in days to come.

Fortunately for festivalgoers, the weather is seemingly holding up – a far cry from the waterlogged Worthy Farm in 2005.



Mostly dry conditions and cooling temperatures are predicted across the weekend.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: "From Friday to Sunday it will remain largely dry and cloudy, with the potential for lighter showers across the weekend.

"Conditions will be slightly above average between 18C and 21C."

It has predicted an average temperature of 20C on Thursday, when campers could face “light rain” and a “cold front”, before the average drops to 18C on Friday.

