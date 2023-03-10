12 of the funniest memes about the UK's March snowstorm

Bad weather and heavy snow has caused chaos across the UK in the past few days with hundreds of schools being forced to close and disruption on the roads - but at least the memes are fun.

The treacherous conditions, as well as strong winds and rain have also caused havoc on the rail networks and at airports with severe delays being reported at Liverpool, Bradford and Leeds airports respectively.

Although the snow is expected to clear throughout Friday it is likely to leave icy conditions which could cause further problems.

The Met Office's yellow alerts remain in place across the majority of the UK with people being warned to take care when outside of their homes to avoid injury.

Even though these aren't ideal conditions for March (or should that be Smarch?) you can always rely on the Brits to have a gallows humour about the situation.

Here are some of our favourite memes about the UK weather right now.













































