Tiny wife of Game of Thrones giant The Mountain answers question on everybody's lips

The wife of the massive Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has answered the one thing people always ask about their huge height difference.

Being tall is something a lot of people aspire to, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges , particularly if your partner is a lot shorter than you.

In Game of Thrones, the actor who plays Gregor Clegane, aka “The Mountain”, lives up to his character’s nickname, standing at 6ft 9 inches tall.

Björnsson is an Icelandic strongman who married someone who is arguably his opposite, as his wife, Kelsey Henson, is just 5ft 2 inches.

The pair admit their sizeable height difference of 19 inches has become somewhat of a running joke in their relationship, with Henson admitting they struggle to do something most couples do regularly – take selfies.

In one photo caption, she wrote: “Never get fully in the frame together....tall with short people problem.”

In an Instagram Q&A, Henson answered some of their fans’ burning questions, namely related to how the couple kiss each other.

One fan asked: “How do you kiss? Do you jump into his arms every time and wrap your legs around his waist? Please post a picture of this impressive action.”

Henson replied: “Ah, he bends, I tiptoe. Or just say screw it, pick me up!”

She has shared several posts on Instagram mocking their size difference. In one video, she showed how the free hotel slippers looked on her compared to her gigantic husband.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings