Love Island 2022 is back in full swing and the islanders are already settling into life in the villa.
Attention soon turned to the show's youngest contestant, Gemma Owen, who has a famous father. Unlike Danny Dyer in season 4, the 19-year-old is yet to mention who he is and now Twitter is betting on how long it will take.
Gemma's dad is, of course, former football ace Michael Owen.
Gemma is the youngest contestant to enter the villa this year, having already established herself as a business owner and an international dressage rider for Great Britain and competing in the 2021 European Championships.
She told the Daily Mail that her father isn’t exactly “buzzing about me doing Love Island”. However, he reassured her: “I’m not going to tell you what to do.”
“He’s very supportive in whatever I decide to do. He didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled, he trusts me not to do anything to embarrass him. He took it quite well,” she added.
The first episode of the hotly anticipated return saw Gemma dropping in a few subtle hints about her father. She asked her partner Liam about his history and whether he played football "at a professional level." He missed her cue and thought it was because she had previously dated a footballer.
She then later dropped in that her surname was Owen – and Twitter found it hilarious.
\u201cGemma trying so hard not to say \u201cMy dad\u2019s Michael Owen\u201d #LoveIsland\u201d— Elliot Gonzalez (@Elliot Gonzalez) 1654549955
\u201c#LoveIsland\nGemma putting her pyjama top on tonight:\u201d— JustShitMyPant (@JustShitMyPant) 1654549865
\u201cGemma when people don\u2019t clock her last name #LoveIsland\u201d— gemma hate page (@gemma hate page) 1654549618
\u201cGemma Owen desperately wanting to say who her dad is\u2026.. #loveisland\u201d— Lewis (@Lewis) 1654549593
\u201cGemma Owen when they didn\u2019t ask if Micheal Owen is her dad #loveisland\u201d— \u303d\ufe0fatty (@\u303d\ufe0fatty) 1654549779
\u201cGemma when no one put 2 + 2 together and guessed Michael Owen is her dad when asking her last name #loveisland\u201d— Hannah (@Hannah) 1654549920
\u201cGemma owen trying not to tell everyone her dad is michael owen : #LoveIsland\u201d— harry bailey (@harry bailey) 1654549920
\u201calready bored of gemma WAITING to bring up her dad is michael owen #loveisland\u201d— wade moffat (@wade moffat) 1654548914
\u201cGemma tryna hold in that Michael Owen is her dad during her chat with Liam: #loveisland\u201d— Kez (@Kez) 1654549097
\u201cJust waiting for Gemma to drop that Micheal Owen\u2019s her dad #loveisland\u201d— Ahmed (@Ahmed) 1654549142
\u201cGemma waiting for someone to clock on that her dad is Michael Owen #loveisland\u201d— keisha (@keisha) 1654552763
\u201cgemma waiting to drop the \u2018micheal owen is my dad\u2019 line #LoveIsland\u201d— \ud835\ude45 (@\ud835\ude45) 1654550737
Gemma hadn't always had her sights set on Love Island, having told the Mail earlier this year it wasn't something she was interested in.
I watch Love Island every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment,” she said.
“I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row. But I do think it’s a great show.
“But boys aren’t on the cards right now and my dad wouldn’t be very happy at all if I came back and said ‘I’m going on Love Island’.”
As for what changed her mind, Gemma said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”
