MAGA thinks TIME's Trump cover is praise – but they've missed the point entirely

TIME magazine has unveiled its March cover featuring a stack of MAGA caps with the names of eight different countries Donald Trump has targeted, despite previously promising to end wars, not start them.

The powerful cover features red caps reading 'Make [Country] Great Again', with Iran, Venezuela, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Nigeria, Ecuador, and Yemen among those highlighted.

But for much of MAGA, the message appeared to miss its mark entirely.

Many Trump supporters have interpreted the cover as praising the president, with one writing, "I am surprised that THIS is the new cover of TIME Magazine. Even they are recognizing our President Trump as a major consequential historical figure. President Trump will be remembered long after he is gone….and I am gone from this world."

Another user, with the slogan MAGA and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) in their bio, was quick to thank the publication with a string of fire emojis.

That said, the cover is tied to the TIME piece titled Trump's War With Iran, where journalist Eric Cortellessa details how – despite Trump's promises against wars – his administration has initiated attacks in eight nations. Cortellessa also noted how three of which "have never before been directly targeted by U.S. forces".

"In short, if Trump campaigned as a President of peace, he has governed as the opposite. Now he has drawn the U.S. into the kind of conflict he long pledged to avoid," the piece reads.

People online were quick to push back on the social media claims that the cover carried a pro-Trump message, when in actual fact it’s what some described as a "peak 2026 foreign policy roast".

One penned: "I love all of the MAGA Cult members who think TIME is praising him here [...] And these are definitely not to support him if you read what they said."

A third shared: "Eight countries, eight red caps, zero words needed Time made the most efficient political argument of the year without writing a single sentence."

Meanwhile, one user theorised: "I think this is meant to be subversive.. like Trump is more interested in other countries than the actual one he promised to 'make great again'. Like, if you notice, there is a hat for every country he has touched except America. Insinuating he hasn’t done anything for them."

