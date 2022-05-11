A furious boss posted a sign in his shop window berating the Gen Z staff that quit and saying they were hiring “baby boomers only”.

The sign written by the small business owner has got people talking after it was posted on a Facebook group called Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage. It has been liked over 8,000 times.

According to the sign, two recently hired Gen Z cashiers both quit, allegedly because their boyfriends weren’t allowed to stand there while they worked.

Dated 4/20, the sign read: “I apologise for us closing again. My two new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn't stand here for their entire shift.

“Don't hire Gen Z's. They don't know what work actually means. Now hiring! Baby boomers only. Thanks!”

Gen Z people were born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s. The oldest Gen Z’s are around 27 years old while the youngest are around the age of 8.

With baby boomers born between 1946 to 1964, the furious boss was clearly looking for someone older who they believe may be more reliable.

The sign sparked a debate in the comments about ageism, stereotypes and whether the business owner was in the wrong.

One person wrote: “That’s a pretty awful and agist sign. I'm pretty young and I work 48 hours a week and never sit once while I'm on the clock.

“There are people who are young and hard working. There are also many boomers I know of who don't do sh*t. It's all about attitude, upbringing, and motivation.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another reasoned: “Yeah this is why we don’t write a sign or note while we are angry. Wait a bit. Just place a closed due to lack of staff and now hiring.

“That note is wrong on many levels and gives a really bad reputation. No, boyfriends shouldn’t hang out. But it doesn’t need to be broadcasted.

“Also, a lot of Boomers officially retired during the pandemic. So good luck finding a few.”

Others think the note says more about the boss than it does his former employees.

A mother of Gen Z kids wrote: “Why yes, let's judge an entire generation based on 2 people. Both my kids are Gen Z and neither would expect this, however, they would expect to be treated with dignity, which I doubt would happen at this place.

“So best to avoid this type of boss, who obviously doesn't like young people.”

Recently, a TikTok went viral as Gen Z employees shared the way they communicate with their older worker colleagues.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.