‘Not getting the vibe’: Gen Z leave email sparks generational workplace debate

The workplace is often a melting pot of generations, each bringing their own values, habits and expectations to the table.

Now, a leave email from a Gen Z intern has gone viral. Some are calling it bold, refreshing – even iconic. Others? Less impressed.

The message, shared on Reddit, has ignited a fresh debate about how Gen Z are reshaping professional norms, and whether the corporate world is ready for it.

"Hi, feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe right now," the email reads. "'ll be out from 28th July to 30th July (please don't miss me). Here's my train PNR XXX, and attaching the booking slip for reference. Will talk soon, bye."

The Redditor who shared the post online went on to provide further context.

"So I work at an AI startup and lead a group of 3 Gen Z interns, and it’s a unique experience, really," they explained.

"I got an email from one of the interns asking for a leave (not actually asking)," they continued. "[In my 20-year career, I’ve never seen an email like this.] The language is quite fascinating. But at least they’re being honest, and I appreciate that."

They ended with: "Anyways, she was frustrated with all the work, so I approved it."





Inevitably, reactions came in thick and fast, with one writing: "Look, I’m Gen-Z and I get the desire for a break but there are better ways to say you’re taking one. I find this embarrassingly unprofessional. Nothing wrong with honesty but so many better ways to say this."

Another quipped: "People need to give reasons for taking time off? At my job, we just book it, and if no one else’s off, we get it lol."

Meanwhile, many more found it "iconic," with one adding: "We should all take a page out of Gen Z’s book, especially my husband, who hasn’t taken a day off in two months."

