Job hunting can be difficult. You're faced with a turbulent and unpredictable job market, the risk of 'ghost jobs' – and not to mention, the time and effort spent on never-ending rounds of interviews which, at times, can feel disheartening and prolonged with little to no reward.

Now, a study has lifted the lid on the career habits of 1,428 US-based Gen Z job seekers between the age of 18 to 27 - and some of the results have left careers experts scratching their heads.

When it comes to securing an interview, many inevitably turn to friends or family in the industry for help and advice. However, a staggering 25 per cent of the survey ramped it up a notch by taking parents along for the ride.

That's right: People are now taking their mums to job interviews.

iStock

A surprising 31 per cent had a parent accompany them to an in-person interview, while 29 per cent had them jump on the Zoom call. Some even confessed that their parents answered questions on their behalf.

It became too much for one employer who turned to Reddit to share his confusion. Leyland works for a small tech company and once overheard one of his fellow support managers receive a call saying their customer support candidate had arrived – with his mother.

At first, Leyland thought nothing of it and assumed the parent was going to sit in the on-site café while the interview took place.

However, when Leyland took his break he noticed the mum sat beside the interviewee during the interview. "She actually interrupted the poor kid as he was trying his hardest to manage eye contact with the interviewer long enough to mumble a response to the questions," he recalled.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, Meg (@actuallymegmckenzie) claimed two applicants for entry-level positions at her auntie's law firm showed up with their mums.

"I do not fault Gen Z for this at all," she told viewers. "I think I actually fault my generation, Gen X and millennials, for thinking it's okay to go to a job interview with your college graduate child."

@actuallymegmckenzie Resume ✅ Dress clothes ✅ Mom ✅ . . . . . . . . . . #genx #genxtiktokers #genxtiktok #genxcrew #genxkid #genxmom #genxwomen #genxfashion #genxstyle #40something #40somethingsontiktok #xennial #xennials #xennialsoftiktok #millenial #millenialmoms





Careers expert David Overmars of CVwizard shared his takes with Indy100. He suggested that Gen Z tends to have closer relationships with their parents than other generations and that they are seemingly turning to them as "trusted advisors" to offer an "extra layer of support or validation during a big moment like a job interview".



While some younger job seekers may feel nervous or inexperienced, especially if it's their first job, he fears that this approach "is doing more harm than good and may not give the best impression to prospective employers".

"Competition for places is fierce and a key characteristic in any workplace is to take on new challenges head-on – this approach to me would certainly offer some reservations about the competency of someone for the job if they brought a parent to an interview," he said.

David acknowledged that the younger job hunters are still essentially young adults who are "competing for a place in an adult working environment".

"If they are successful, their parent won't be there when they are faced with a challenge in the workplace," he added.

Instead, David offered five key tips to ensure the job interview runs smoothly with confidence and independence.

Prepare thoroughly on your own: Research the company, role, and industry trends. Know the job description inside and out, and prepare informed questions about the position you're applying for. Being well-informed shows initiative and seriousness.

Practice your interview technique: Instead of involving parents, try doing mock interviews with someone who can give constructive feedback, like a mentor, career coach, or even a friend.

Demonstrate your problem-solving skills: During the interview, give examples of how you’ve handled challenges on your own in previous jobs, school projects, or other activities. Employers want to see that you can think independently and solve problems under pressure.

Highlight your ability to work independently: Emphasise any experiences where you had to take responsibility, make important decisions, or work autonomously. Even if you’ve leaned on your parents for advice in the past, you should focus on how you personally handled key situations.

Leverage parental support differently: It’s great to value your parents' advice, but instead of bringing them into the room, talk to them beforehand for moral support, tips etc. Just leave them out of the actual process.

"In the end, companies want to hire someone who can work independently, manage themselves, and contribute to the team," David concluded. "Coming across as self-reliant and well-prepared is key to making that strong, competent impression."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.